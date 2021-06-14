Farm Share to hold 5 food distribution events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at five events this week in Northeast Florida.

The food distribution events are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday in Duval and Nassau counties:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Northside Community Involvement

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 4736 Avenue B, Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Mount Moriah

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1005 Odessa St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32206

Event: Farm Share food distribution with First Baptist Church Callahan

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. until supplies last

Location: 45090 Green Ave., Callahan, Fla., 32011

Event: Farm Share food distribution with SOS Academy

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Ad

Location: 6974 Wilson Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32210

Event: Farm Share food distribution with American Legion Post 283

Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 9459 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32225

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and recipients must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share is one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank. With more than 3.5 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand in hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than $1.3 billion. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. As of March 2021, Farm Share will administer 41% of the overall food for The Emergency Food Assistance Program to select regions throughout Florida, compared to distributing only 23% in 2020.

Ad

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.