Florida unemployment recipients say money going to wrong accounts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the last week, News4Jax has received four emails from people who all say there’s an issue with their unemployment accounts, and that the money is going to the wrong spot.

Mark Woolard, a Starke resident, was one of the first to email. He said he’s lost almost $1,500, and he believes his account has been compromised.

For the last week, Woolard said, he’s tried to get in touch with the unemployment office.

“And guess what? In another two days, I’m going to watch more money go into that wrong account and there’s nothing I can do to stop it,” Woolard said.

Rodrick Gatson said the same thing is happening to him.

“Tomorrow would be three payments,” he said.

Gaston said he’s had no problems receiving his unemployment, until last month when the bank account number on his account was switched.

He said he’s getting no answers from the unemployment office.

“Just pick up the phone and help people because people need help. This is not something to play with here. People got bills to pay,” Gatson said.

That’s been the overall message from everyone reaching out to News4Jax.

A request for comment from Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity was not immediately returned by Monday evening.