Teen’s gun death ruled accidental, no charges filed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The death of a teenager who was found dead of a gunshot wound in March 2020 has been ruled accidental by the State Attorney’s Office.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Tulsa Road on March 14, 2020. Investigators determined a 16-year-old was at the house with three other teenagers playing video games.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the parents of one of the teens were downstairs and heard a gunshot. Investigators said they went upstairs and found the teen on a bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

The couple, investigators said, told police they did not see a gun and had never seen any of the teenagers with the gun.

The three teenagers were questioned by police, and the Sheriff’s Office said two admitted that one had a gun and that when someone tried to snatch it away, there was a struggle and the gun discharged, killing the 16-year-old. Investigators determined that one of the teens left the house to hide the gun in a shed in the backyard, and it was located by JSO.