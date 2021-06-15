Southwest Airlines ground stop lifted

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a Southwest Airlines ground stop.

Southwest Airlines tweeted at 2 p.m. that it was experiencing “system issues” and was “working quickly to resolve” them.

The FAA announced shortly before 3 p.m. that it was issuing a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. About 1.5 hours later, the FAA said the Southwest Airlines ground stop had been lifted.

UPDATE: The Southwest Airlines ground stop has been lifted. Please direct all other inquiries to the airline. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

At 3:50 p.m. Southwest Airlines tweeted: “We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network.” The airline said it was working to assist customers.

In the meantime, Customer Service wait times might be longer than normal, so we encourage you to visit https://t.co/5ZrzAZnzpd to explore self-service options. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

As of about 3:40 p.m., according to the Jacksonville International Airport website, one flight to JAX had been canceled and others had been delayed.

Ad

Arrivals

4:20 p.m. – Houston-Hobby to JAX (showing as delayed to 4:55 p.m.)

4:50 p.m. – Washington-Reagan to JAX (showing as on time)

6 p.m. – Denver to JAX (showing as delayed to 7 p.m.)

7:05 p.m. – Chicago-Midway to JAX (showing as delayed to 8:10 p.m.)

8:55 p.m. – Baltimore to JAX (canceled)

Departures

4:55 p.m. – JAX to Chicago-Midway (showing as on time)

6:05 p.m. – JAX to Baltimore (showing as on time)

Tuesday was the second day in a row that Southwest Airlines flights were impacted by computer issues. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a computer network glitch grounded the airline at several airports Monday evening.