Local News

Southwest Airlines ground stop lifted

Southwest Airlines says it’s working to resume normal operations after system issue

Colette DuChanois
, Web producer

Brie Isom
, Reporter

FILE (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FILE (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a Southwest Airlines ground stop.

Southwest Airlines tweeted at 2 p.m. that it was experiencing “system issues” and was “working quickly to resolve” them.

The FAA announced shortly before 3 p.m. that it was issuing a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. About 1.5 hours later, the FAA said the Southwest Airlines ground stop had been lifted.

At 3:50 p.m. Southwest Airlines tweeted: “We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network.” The airline said it was working to assist customers.

As of about 3:40 p.m., according to the Jacksonville International Airport website, one flight to JAX had been canceled and others had been delayed.

Arrivals

4:20 p.m. – Houston-Hobby to JAX (showing as delayed to 4:55 p.m.)

4:50 p.m. – Washington-Reagan to JAX (showing as on time)

6 p.m. – Denver to JAX (showing as delayed to 7 p.m.)

7:05 p.m. – Chicago-Midway to JAX (showing as delayed to 8:10 p.m.)

8:55 p.m. – Baltimore to JAX (canceled)

Departures

4:55 p.m. – JAX to Chicago-Midway (showing as on time)

6:05 p.m. – JAX to Baltimore (showing as on time)

Tuesday was the second day in a row that Southwest Airlines flights were impacted by computer issues. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a computer network glitch grounded the airline at several airports Monday evening.

