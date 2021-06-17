Immediate and ‘saturated’ police response saves child from kidnapping in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – How long does it take to become a hero? For police in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, the answer was just a little over half an hour.

Wednesday just after 7 p.m. as officers were working a vehicle crash on Highway 17 South near Fletcher Fish Camp Road when they heard a woman screaming from outside the Friendly Express store. They discovered her vehicle had been stolen with her child inside while the mother was in the store.

Investigators said the woman had gone inside and left her car running outside the convenience store with the child alone.

Glynn-Brunswick 911 Dispatch sent an immediate alert to all surrounding agencies and Glynn County, Georgia State Patrol, and Camden County Sheriff’s deputies “began to saturate the area,” according to a news release from the Glynn County Police Department.

Police said the man was quickly identified using the store’s surveillance video. Detectives learned the man lives in Camden County. When Camden County deputies went to his residence, they did not find him.

But at 7:43, 36 minutes after the search for the child began, the stolen vehicle was spotted just south of the county line. The driver took police on a chase, crossing back into Glynn County, but it quickly ended when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and became stuck at Buck Swamp Road.

The suspect ran from police, but officers were able to take him into custody even as he bit one officer and was resisting, a Glynn County Police Department spokesperson said.

The child was found unharmed and reunited with the mother.

The man arrested was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems-Brunswick Campus and was booked at the Glynn County Detention Center on multiple charges.

No further information was provided, but News4Jax requested the mugshot and arrest report.