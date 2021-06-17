Jaguars share vision for Shipyards property with residents in Fernandina Beach

Renderings and site maps of the proposed development on The Shipyards property, football training facility and site maps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking their pitch on the road, the Jaguars on Wednesday visited Fernandina Beach to share their vision for the Shipyards property in Downtown Jacksonville.

Jaguars staffers explained the $441 million plan to a handful of Nassau County residents. The team’s vision includes a training facility and practice field, a Four Seasons Hotel and residences. It was one of two town halls on the topic Wednesday -- the other was in San Marco.

There are 11 more town halls planned before the end of the month, for towns including Lake Asbury in Clay County and Fruit Cove in St. Johns County.

The Jaguars say they’re visiting neighboring counties, because they want to hear from all of the fans.

“Our fan base stretches far beyond Duval County, and they’re all family, so we wanted to make sure that we got out and talked to the entire community,” said Will Tutwiler, with the Jaguars.

Taxpayers in Duval would help foot the bill for the 50/50 partnership between the team and the City of Jacksonville.

A final proposal will need approval from both the DIA and the Jacksonville City Council.