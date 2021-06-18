2 injured in shooting at Baymeadows apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was critically injured Friday morning in a shooting at a Baymeadows Road apartment complex that also left another person injured, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they were called to The Park at Avellino apartments about 7:15 a.m. Friday and found a person who had been shot multiple times.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

JSO said another person was treated for a superficial gunshot wound after a bullet went through a wall. The second victim is not believed to have been a target of the violence, police said.

“At this time we do believe this to be an isolated incident and there appears to be no threat to the public,” JSO said in a news release.

Police are looking for two men who drove off in a red sedan following the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the JSO Communication Center at 904-630-0500. You can also email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.