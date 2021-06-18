Clay County motorcyclist was ‘a street over’ from home before crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the motorcycle community gathered Thursday night to honor the life of a 22-year-old Clay County man who was killed last weekend in a crash.

Loved ones identified the motorcyclist as Logan Richards. He died in a crash with a pickup truck near Rideout Lane and Henley Road on Sunday night. No one in the truck was injured.

At Thursday’s memorial, Richards was remembered as kind-hearted, and someone that anyone could count on.

“He was everything to me,” said Makayla Gosnell, a close friend. “He helped me through a really hard time in my life and he left too soon.”

Rachael, a family friend, said Richards was like a son to her.

“Logan was a really good, kind, sweet-hearted person,” Rachael said. “He helped everyone. He loved everyone he ever met. He made friends real easy.”

She says he was on his way home from a seven-and-a-half hour trip when the crash happened.

“They went on a North Carolina trip called the Snake Trail, and he was a street over from being home,” Rachel said.

Trystyn Harnisch said he saw Richards on his way home and was riding next to him on his own bike when the crash happened.

Harnisch and other friends say they will continue Richards passion for motorcycles.

“I plan on buying both of his bikes and getting them fixed up and getting them running for him,” Harnisch said.

Asked what he would want Richards to know, Harnisch replied:

“Everybody loves him. That’s all I can say.”

Family and friends said Richards left behind a young daughter. The Florida Highway Patrol said circumstances surrounding the crash were still under investigation.