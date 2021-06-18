Plane down in St. Marys River; witnesses say it sank ‘in seconds’

First responders from both Florida and Georgia searching where plane disappeared in the St. Marys River late Friday morning.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Multiple eyewitnesses report seeing a small plane crash into the St. Marys River between the St Marys riverfront and Nassau County late Friday morning.

One witness told News4Jax he heard a boom and then the plane sank quickly on the Florida side of the river.

“Within five to six seconds, it was gone,” Angela Plummer said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was told by the plane’s owner that two people were aboard.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the dive team were responding and Florida Fish and Wildlife said it was sending marine units to help.

Video from the scene and Sky 4 aerials show first responders along the river and efforts on the water, but no large pieces of wreckage visible.

Plummer was told the first people to reach the crash site did pick up some debris, and Sky 4 showed what appeared to be a small piece of the plane being hauled onto one of the rescue boats.

Meteorologist Richard Nunn said the river at that point is about 22 feet deep.