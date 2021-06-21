FDOT looking at changes to bridge lighting policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is looking at changes to its rules regarding decorative lighting on state bridges.

Earlier this month, FDOT ordered the rainbow lights recognizing Pride Month shut off on the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville after officials received complaints and they believed the lights did not meet code. FDOT reversed its decision the next day.

Now, News4Jax has learned that FDOT could put decisions on future special bridge lighting requests in the hands of local governments. Right now, certain lights for holidays and other events are permitted, such as Christmas and the Fourth of July. FDOT is now working on a plan that would require a resolution from cities or county governments in order to add other non-permitted lighting schemes on all state bridges, like the Pride lighting. This would take the decisions out of FDOT’s hands and, in a way, hand it over to local governments.

Ad

Details are still be drafted on how this will work and what agencies would have the final say.

News4Jax checked with the mayor’s office, which referred us to the Jacksonville City Council. Incoming City Council President Sam Newby said he is looking into it and will respond later.