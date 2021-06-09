Acosta Bridge’s rainbow lights will be back on tonight; FDOT explains reversal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will again light the Acosta Bridge in rainbow colors Wednesday night after being told Tuesday by the Florida Department of Transportation that its color scheme was “out of compliance” with its existing permit.

JTA lit the bridge in rainbow colors on Monday night, then returned to its usual blue color Tuesday night, despite having planned to keep the Acosta Bridge lit up in rainbow colors throughout the week for Pride Month.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis told News4Jax the rainbow lights would return Wednesday night and would remain for the rest of the week as JTA originally planned. The lights are scheduled to come on at 6:30 p.m.

The spokesperson told News4Jax on Tuesday that the governor’s office had nothing to do with the decision to cancel the rainbow light display in the first place.

According to a statement from FDOT Communications Director Beth Frady, the specific permit issued to JTA for the Acosta Bridge includes “very specific information related to the approved lighting schematics.” Frady said the rainbow color scheme was not previously submitted and approved “in accordance with bridge lighting policy,” but FDOT “has since authorized” JTA to resume the rainbow lights “as it is obviously a matter of broad community interest.”

A story written by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune states that FDOT rejected a request from Sarasota to light the Ringling Causeway Bridge with rainbow lights. It’s a request that the state has approved for other lighting displays.

The Acosta Bridge is often lit up in different colors throughout the year. On the Fourth of July, and most recently on Memorial Day weekend, the bridge was lit in red, white and blue.

Thank you to the brave heroes who gave everything defending our country and our freedoms🇺🇸



We wish you a happy and safe #MemorialDay



🚍Bus routes / Connexion follow Sunday schedules today



⛴The St. Johns River Ferry follows its normal schedule



🚝The Skyway is closed today pic.twitter.com/hL60qCbPx4 — Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) May 31, 2021

When it was announced that Trevor Lawrence was coming to the Jaguars on April 29, the bridge was lit orange and purple -- the colors for Clemson University, where Lawrence played as quarterback in college.

Also in April, the JTA highlighted Autism Acceptance Month, lighting the bridge in these colors:

This week, we're highlighting #AutismAcceptanceMonth with the Acosta Bridge. Make a positive difference by supporting local charities and events, hiring someone with developmental disabilities and advocating for acceptance and education.



📸Photography by Fred Ortyl pic.twitter.com/euFn1L1E84 — Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) April 20, 2021

Each month, JTA compiles a schedule to recognize different holidays, monthly awareness campaigns, special events, college and professional football games and other observances.

Here was the schedule as it was planned:

June 7-13: Pride Month -- Rainbow

June 18: Sickle Cell Awareness -- Red

June 19: Juneteenth -- Red, Black and Green

June 20-24: PTSD Awareness Month -- Teal

June 25-27: 100th Anniversary of the Acosta Bridge opening -- Yellow and Acosta Blue

July 1-4: Independence Day Holiday Week -- Red, White and Blue

A protest was planned for 10 a.m. Saturday. Protesters planned to bring Pride flags and either walk or drive across the bridge. It’s unclear if that will still happen now that the lights will be turned back on.