Isle of Palms residents go weeks without trash pickup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A stinky issue in the Isle of Palms neighborhood: Residents are complaining their trash hasn’t been picked up in more than a month.

Trash containers are filled up along Eunice Street. When driving around Tuesday, garbage cans lining the street, mounds of trash bags and yard waste could be seen.

But that sight will go away. Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond said Waste Pro will pick up all the trash by the end of the day on Tuesday.

“It’s been going on four weeks now since it’s been picked up,” said Isle of Palms resident Jerry Igo.

Igo has been living in the neighborhood for 26 years. He’s also the homeowner association president.

“It kind of looks like after a hurricane,” said Igo.

Delay after delay, residents are frustrated. Igo said he’s been voicing these concerns to Diamond.

“Unfortunately, the trash haulers can’t get people to actually drive their trucks because they can’t pay them enough,” said Diamond.

Diamond also tweeted this message: “Inter-coastal residents: We are aware there are serious problems with trash pickup. The vendors are having problems getting people to work and are trying any incentive they can. We are working with them to get trucks sent to high priority areas. Fully agree with your frustrations.”

After making a few calls, Diamond told News4Jax, Waste Pro agreed to pick up all the trash in the neighborhood Tuesday.

“Hopefully, the entire industry will be able to get their head around this and get people back to work. When the federal benefits stop and the stimulus checks stop, we think the truck drivers will come back,” Diamond said.

He said the city received about a dozen complaints from Isle of Palms residents within the last two weeks.

It not only an issue in this neighborhood, but it’s a problem across Northeast Florida.

If you need to report a problem with collection in Jacksonville, you can do so here.