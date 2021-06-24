Fernandina Beach man accused of sexual battery volunteered at church, investigators say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Investigators tell News4Jax that a Fernandina Beach man arrested earlier in the month on a charge of sexual battery with a minor was a volunteer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

According to an arrest report, a parent of a child went through the child’s cellphone and discovered inappropriate text messages between Bertram Way and the child, who is under the age of 13. The discovery led to the parent asking the child more about her interaction with Way which revealed allegations of sexual assault.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department arrested Way, 60, on June 12. As of Wednesday night, he remained in the Nassau County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Episcopal Diocese did not wish to make a comment when asked by News4Jax.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said given the nature of the allegations, detectives will widen their investigation to include Way’s volunteer work.

“Police are going to investigate his places of employment, who he had contact with,” Jefferson said.

Fernandina Beach police have asked anyone with additional information to come forward.