Evidence to be released in Aden Fucci murder case includes interrogation, photos, video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New evidence is expected to be released in the coming months involving the murder case against 14-year-old Aiden Fucci.

Fucci is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County.

The State Attorney’s Office has sent an extensive amount of discovery material to the teenager’s defense attorney.

Here’s a list of what the 13-page summary of evidence includes:

Interrogation of Fucci by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

Photos of Fucci from the day of the murder, including photos of his pants and shoes

Home surveillance video from Fucci’s house, and surveillance video from other homes in the Durbin Crossing subdivision

Prosecutors have taken statements given by numerous witnesses, including Fucci’s mother, father and stepfather, and teens who knew Bailey and Fucci as well as Bailey’s parents.

The evidence summary goes on to list search warrants served on Fucci’s home and cellphone and photos of the crime scene where Bailey’s body was found.

News4Jax has put in a request to the State Attorney’s Office for the discovery material, but we’re told it won’t be available for several months, if it is released at all.