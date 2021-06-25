Family leads ‘walk for justice’ in shooting death of St. Augustine man

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A family says it’s demanding justice in the shooting death of a beloved St. Augustine man.

On Thursday night, the family and others walked throughout downtown for Adam Amoia, 37, who was shot and killed outside Dos Gatos in May.

RIGHT NOW: Adam Amoia’s dog, Rosco, leads his loved ones on a walk for justice in St. Augustine. Amoia was shot and killed by a man claiming self defense last month.

The shooter, a 30-year-old man, told officers he fired in self-defense after being punched. He hasn’t been charged.

The family, however, feels there’s enough for an arrest.

Since Amoia’s death, life hasn’t been the same for his family.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Rosalina Chryssaidis, Amoia’s cousin. “Every day I wake up. I’m like, no. This isn’t happening. This couldn’t happen here. This could never happen to our family.”

Amoia’s brother, Leonard, said his sibling was more than just a brother.

“He was my best friend, my brother, my father, my mentor,” he said. “My biggest adversary, biggest supporter.”

Amoia was well-known in the restaurant industry. His family said he was friends with everyone he met -- lovable and encouraging.

“I’ll never get to hold him again, hug him, give a speech at his wedding, be a godfather to his kids, and I can’t take away the pain my mom feels right now and having to hold her every day and tell her that we’re going to get through this even though we don’t know if we are,” Amoia’s brother said.

The family said Amoia was strong, and they want him to know that they will stay strong for him.

“No matter what happens, we’ll never get him back, but we believe that justice will prevail,” Chryssaidis said.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said the case is still under investigation.

News4Jax is not naming the shooter as he has not been charged with a crime.