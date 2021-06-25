Search continues for the man accused of shooting a Daytona beach officer in the head

Who is the suspect in the Daytona Beach police shooting?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Friday morning, the manhunt continues for a man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head. We now know that officer’s name.

The department identified the injured officer as Jason Raynor, 26. Out of respect for the family, News4Jax is not showing his photo.

Raynor’s mother has been by his side at the hospital. Officer Jason Raynor remains in critical condition at the hospital. The search 32-hours later, for Othal Wallace, now in the Atlanta area.

Hundreds of officers are searching for Othal Wallace, 29, who left the scene after police say he shot Officer Jason Raynor in the head.

U-S Marshals are now assisting in the search.

Officer Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. when he saw a suspicious car. Body cam footage shows Wallace refusing to sit down when Raynor asked him to. Seconds later you can hear a struggle and a single gunshot fired off. The video ends with Raynor lying on the ground.

Deputy Chief Jakari Young from the Daytona Beach Police Department says Wallace was heartless, “I mean, his heart is pure malice. He could care less. He did that with zero remorse, zero remorse. You can tell.”

After a search in the apartment where Wallace’s family lives, investigators recovered three ballistic vests, and several firearms including a rifle and ammunition.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief says Raynor has been with the department for three years. Before that, he worked at the Port Orange Department.

Wallace is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with a California license plate.

Records show Wallace has a criminal history in South Florida and Central Florida, including a domestic violence charge out of Volusia County.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you know where Othal Wallace is, call police immediately.