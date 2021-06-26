Friends, family hold vigil for two people killed in Nassau County plane crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones honored two people killed in a plane crash in Nassau County during a Friday vigil at the Fernandina Beach Airport.

18-year-old Alexis George and her flight instructor, David Cuttino died in the crash last Friday.

It was an emotional night with family and friends who came out to remember George and Cuttino.

They say George had a love and passion for flying, and Cuttino’s love and passion for teaching people how to fly.

More than 100 people showed up to show their support holding candles and praying.

According to a preliminary report, the single-engine Cessna 150 plane had an unknown malfunction, before it went down in the St. Mary’s River.

Authorities are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

Loved ones say George and Cuttino both died doing what they loved.

Ad

George recently graduated from Fernandina Beach High School and planned to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Cuttino was a Navy veteran and ran the Cat Ranch Sanctuary with this wife.

News4Jax spoke with George’s father who said he’s grateful to see how many lives his daughter touched.

“She’s just a sweet, all-around girl. Never had a cross word between us,” Michael George said. “That’s hard to say of a teenager today and I know I’m probably partial because I’m her father, but she was a sweetheart and I’m really going to miss her. I really am.”

Amy Chancey said she wants Cuttino to be remembered fondly.

“I want David to be remembered as a very meticulous, warm-hearted, loving instructor,” Chancey said. “Loved his wife and his family to the moon and back. Aviation was really his thing.”

George’s father says the past week has been difficult but he’s grateful for all of the support from the community.