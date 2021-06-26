Police make 2 more arrests after 5 teens shot at Gainesville American Legion party

Five juveniles were shot at an American Legion party for teens in Gainesville, police say.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Officers have made two more arrests after five teenagers were injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Gainesville, police said.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Gainesville Police Department, two people began shooting at each other at the American Legion Post 16 on NW Sixth Street and the five teens were hit by gunfire.

One of those teens suffered critical injures, and the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

John Alexander, with GPD, said the party was allowed by the owner of the building and adults were there during the shooting.

According to police, four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The Police Department announced Saturday morning that a 16-year-old is charged with attempted felony murder and carrying a concealed firearm and an 18-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

Those arrests come after the arrests of a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old. The 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder by the Police Department. He also faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and resisting without violence by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old is charged with eluding law enforcement officers, driving a car without a license and felony possession of marijuana. Those charges are from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Police Department said he also faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

Police said the 14-year-old drove away from the scene with the 17-year-old and led deputies on a car chase. Police said the two were arrested near an apartment complex.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the GPD Detectives Bureau at 352-393-7710 or Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.