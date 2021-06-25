Police investigating after 5 children shot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville police are looking for two shooters this morning after five kids were shot late Thursday night. Right now we are working to get an update on their conditions.

According to Gainesville police, this happened at a party for teens.

Police say the shooting happened during a party for teenagers at American Legion Post 16. That’s on the city’s Northside.

Investigators say just before 10:30 Thursday night, two people began shooting at each other. Four victims were found outside the building, a fifth was found inside.

Right now, the police don’t have anyone in custody.

If you have any information, that could lead to an arrest, give them a call.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Alachua County Crimestoppers.