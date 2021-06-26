Partly Cloudy icon
Water main break reported near Middleburg; water turned off for nearby homes

Staff, News4Jax

Clay County
A water main break was reported at Pine Ridge Parkway and Creek Bluff Lane.
A water main break was reported at Pine Ridge Parkway and Creek Bluff Lane. (WJXT)

Water was off Saturday afternoon for homes in the area of a water main break near Middleburg, according to Clay County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management said about 2:40 p.m. Saturday that there was a 6-inch water main break at Pine Ridge Parkway and Creek Bluff Lane. Emergency Management said eastbound Pine Ridge Parkway was closed and traffic was being detoured.

According to Emergency Management, Clay County Utility Authority was on-site Saturday afternoon and had turned off water for homes in the surrounding area, but CCUA is “hoping to have the main restored by nightfall.”

