Woman nicknamed ‘Shiny Girl’ accused of leading Nassau County meth ring

Kristy Bunkley is accused of leading a drug ring in Nassau County.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were arrested and one man is wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization in Nassau County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The group is accused of trafficking thousands of dollars of methamphetamine throughout the county and faces multiple charges.

“We are saving lives by putting these people in jail,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Leeper said the group has been an issue for Nassau County for years.

He hopes these arrests will lead to fewer overdoses especially since the woman in charge of the drug trafficking operation, Kristy Bunkley, is out of business.

Methamphetamine seized in Nassau County drug bust. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Bunkley accused of running a drug trafficking organization with seven other people.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office called the investigation “Operation Shiny Girl.”

“It’s called ‘Operation Shiny Girl’ because she likes the limelight. She likes to dress up, wear jewelry and be flashy,” Leeper said.

Leeper said the investigation began in September 2020.

“They were also selling guns that were stolen. They’re also trading guns for meth,” Leeper said.

Detectives said they recovered several guns and eight kilograms of meth. They say that amount has a street value of $50,000.

“Anytime we arrest someone for selling illegal drugs in our community, you never know the outcome or the potential to save lives, because you don’t know what they sell, could lead to someone’s overdose and their deaths,” Leeper said.

Sheriff Leeper says overdoses have been on the rise in the county over the past several years.

Six overdoses have been reported so far in 2021. In 2020, Deputies say 24 people overdosed and 14 people overdosed in 2019

“We are looking at more arrests, it is still under investigation,” Leeper said. “This is a good start, but we’re not finished yet.”