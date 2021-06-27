Deputies: Vehicle involved in shooting of Daytona Beach officer found in Alachua County

Deputies said the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29, was believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.

A vehicle involved in the shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer was found Saturday in Alachua County, authorities said.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Tower Road, west of Interstate 75. The vehicle was towed to the Sheriff’s Office, where it will be turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department and processed for evidence.

“We are grateful to be able to assist our fellow law enforcement community in resolving this case and also grateful to those who provided information and assistance that lead to the discovery of the car,” the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a Facebook post.

The vehicle was recovered on the same day the man accused of shooting Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor was captured near Atlanta, authorities said.

The vehicle was recovered on the same day the man accused of shooting Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor was captured near Atlanta, authorities said.

Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, is accused of shooting Raynor, 26, after Raynor approached Wallace as he sat in the vehicle Wednesday night. Raynor has been hospitalized since then.

Wallace is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference Saturday morning that Wallace was found in a treehouse on a 3-acre property outside in Atlanta during the execution of a search warrant about 2:30 a.m. Saturday by U.S. Marshals, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Georgia State Patrol and police. Young said several firearms and multiple flash-bang grenades were also found in the treehouse and more weapons were recovered on the property.

Raynor, who has been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for three years, had emergency surgery at Halifax Health Medical Center. He was showing some improvement but has a long way to go, the Police Department said. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Raynor in his recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.