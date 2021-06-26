Statewide manhunt for Othal Wallace ends Saturday morning

Othal Wallace was captured by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Saturday morning.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A multi-agency manhunt for Othal Wallace, 29, ended Saturday morning after the Daytona Beach Police Department announce he had been captured.

According to the Daytona Beach police chief, Wallace was found outside in Atlanta, Georgia on a three-acre property. The property is owned by a black nationalist paramilitary organization.

US Marshalls, the FBI, Homeland Security agents, and several police stations executed a search warrant on the property at 2:30 am Saturday morning. Wallace was found in a treehouse on the property, with two rifles, two handguns, and an arsenal of other weapons. More weapons were found in the main structures on the property.

"You guys know who I am. You know what I’m capable of. It could’ve been a lot worse." Othal Wallace to authorites after being arrested

Four Daytona Beach police officers used Officer Jason Raynor’s handcuffs to arrest Wallace in Georgia.

Wallace shot Office Raynor in the head while the officer was investigating his car Wednesday night. Police released body cam video of the incident which shows Wallace standing up and getting out of his car as the officer repeatedly tells him to sit back down. The two then struggle before a shot is heard and the officer falls to the ground.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office offered a $100,00 reward for information about Wallace’s location. The reward increased to $200,000 Friday.

US Marshalls, along with local police in several counties, joined forces with the Daytona Beach police department to look for Wallace.

Hours after the shooting, police found three ballistic vests, multiple high capacity magazines, a firearm, a rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and boxes of rounds in Wallace’s family’s house.

Raynor remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery at Halifax Hospital. He was showing some improvement but has a long way to go, the Daytona Beach police chief said. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Officer Raynor in his recovery.

This is an ongoing investigation after a 56-hour search for Wallace. He will face attempted first-degree murder charges in Daytona Beach.