Fatal aircraft crash in East Arlington on Sunday morning, according to JFRD

An aircraft crashed on the Blue Sky Golf Club course in East Arlington on Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said an aircraft crashed Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. near Monument Road.

One person died in the crash, according to JFRD.

Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, the JFRD spokesman, confirmed only one person was on board when the aircraft crashed.

The ultralight aircraft crashed on the golf course at the Blue Sky Golf Club in East Arlington.

An ultralight aircraft is an unregulated aircraft, according to News4Jax’s aviation expert Ed Booth. Pilots do not need any training or license to fly the aircraft. Ultralight aircrafts are not supposed to be flown over populated areas.

It can only carry five gallons of fuel and go speeds less than 64 miles per hour. Booth estimates the aircraft’s wingspan is only 16-18 feet long.

JFRD said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation. The officers were seen speaking to at least three golfers and staff members who saw the crash.

According to meteorologist Mark Collins, the weather most likely did not play a factor in the crash. The rain came into the Arlington area after the 6:30 a.m. crash.

This is breaking news, so we will continue to update you when we learn more information.