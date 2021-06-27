Five vaccination sites opening in Duval County schools beginning Monday

The five sites will be open on their assigned day, as well as 20 days later for the second shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are still plenty of chances to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Five new vaccination sites are opening for Duval County schools over the course of the next two weeks.

Anyone coming to these clinics will be getting the Pfizer vaccine, so that means they’ll have to come back for a second shot. Each clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on its assigned days.

These vaccination clinics are open to anyone 12 years old and older, as Pfizer was approved for ages 12 and up in May. If someone is younger than 18, they can still show up alone, but they have to bring one of the consent forms and a photo ID.

Take a look at where the five new sites will be located and when they’ll be open.

Location First Dose Second Dose Mandarin High School June 28 July 19 Fletcher Middle School June 29 July 20 Westside High School June 30 July 21 Andrew Jackson High School July 7 July 28 First Coast High School July 8 July 29

These sites are opening just two weeks after several of the “state-run” sites shut down in the area. According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 10 million Floridians are fully vaccinated.

However, there are still pushes for people across the country to get the shot as the new ‘Delta’ variant spreads. These clinics are opening as the “Month of Action”, the effort to get 70 percent of the country to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, ends on July 4.

In a partnership between the school district and the Florida Department of Health in Duval, each person will get a $10 grocery voucher for getting the shot.