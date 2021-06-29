Former JSO Asst. Chief recommended as next Duval County School Police director

Retired Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office Assistant Chief Gregory C. Burton (right) will be recommended as the new Executive Director of the Duval County School Police Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Retired Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office Assistant Chief Greg Burton will be recommended as the new Executive Director of the Duval County School Police Department, the school district announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will make her recommendation to the Duval County School Board at its regularly scheduled meeting on July 12 at 6 p.m.

If approved by the board, Burton will begin in his new role later this summer.

Dr. Greene cited Burton’s previous experience working with school resource officers as an important factor in making her decision.

“Mr. Burton has unique experience in the nuances of school policing and working with and around young people,” Greene said. “His school experience, his exceptional leadership career and strong relationships with the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office combine to make him the perfect candidate to lead our school police.”

“I am very excited about this opportunity to provide leadership and build on the strong capabilities of this department,” Burton said. “School campuses are a safe-haven for so many children in our community. I look forward to working with the officers and staff of the Duval County School Police Department to ensure we continue to enhance security and protect our schools so students, teachers, and administrators can all focus on learning and achievement.”

Burton is the husband of current JSO Asst. Chief Lakesha Burton, who is running to be Jacksonville’s next sheriff. If elected, Burton would be the first woman to be elected Jacksonville sheriff.

Wayne Clark, who is the assistant chief and current acting executive director, told the district of his plans to leave and pursue other personal goals. Clark has agreed to stay with the district until Sept. 10 to facilitate a smooth leadership transition.

Burton was selected from 17 applicants following a national search.

Former director Micheal Edwards submitted his resignation in January.

Edwards’ resignation came a little more than a month after a statewide grand jury studying school safety pointed sharply to the Duval County school district as an example of how not to handle crime reporting.