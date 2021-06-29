JEA aims to head off storm damage by trimming trees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA crews are taking action to prevent power outages during hurricane season.

While Tropical Storm Danny made landfall just north of Hilton Head last night, causing hundreds of outages in the South Carolina low country.

In the Sunshine State, and specifically, locally, JEA crews are working to keep our community safe before the threat of a storm in Northeast Florida by trimming trees.

The agency said tree maintenance is vital to maintain power during severe weather because most storm-related power outages are because of tree branches falling on power lines.

JEA crews will be in Springfield to trim trees on Tuesday morning, an area with dozens of mature trees.

During this time, crews will also obtain additional training on how to take care of sensitive tree canopies when working in historical districts such as Springfield.

JEA is reminding residents to make sure their JEA account information is up to date in case they need to contact you with power restoration updates during an outage.

Residents can update their information at DoMoreWithJEA.com.