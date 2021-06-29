More than 250 witnesses identified in Aiden Fucci murder case

Judge orders no bond for Aiden Fucci, 14, on first-degree murder charge in Tristyn Bailey case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office on Monday added more than 100 names to a list of potential witnesses in the murder case against 14-year-old Aiden Fucci.

The number of witnesses that could be called to testify in the case is now over 250.

Fucci has been indicted for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey.

Among the potential witnesses are a large number of Durbin Crossing residents, the St. Johns County neighborhood where Fucci lived and the body of Bailey was discovered.

Staff from Patriot Oaks Academy, where Fucci was a student, along with several employees with the medical examiner’s office, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee and a local pharmacy employee were also included on the list.

It’s worth noting that just because someone is on the witness list, they will testify if there’s a trial.

Last week, News4Jax learned that new evidence in the case is expected to be released in the coming months after the state sent an extensive amount of discovery material to the teenager’s defense attorney.

Here’s a list of what the 13-page summary of evidence includes:

Interrogation of Fucci by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office



Photos of Fucci from the day of the murder, including photos of his pants and shoes



Home surveillance video from Fucci’s house, and surveillance video from other homes in the Durbin Crossing subdivision

Fucci is scheduled for a felony pretrial hearing next month.