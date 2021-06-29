Plans to build apartments on Jax Beach Adventure Landing site discussed at City Council meeting

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A day after Adventure Landing closed the doors of its Westside site, a Jacksonville Beach City Council meeting was held Monday to discuss plans for the Beach Boulevard location.

The development group that bought the parks earlier this year presented a proposal for multifamily apartments -- 427 units -- to be built in the place of the site on Beach Boulevard just east of the Intracoastal Waterway.

“We’re not in any particular rush, we just want to make sure we get it right,” said attorney Steven Diebenow.

Diebenow updated the City Council about the Trevato Development Group’s land-use amendment and rezoning plans.

A group of residents and interested locals listened in on the proposal, raising questions and concerns -- like a local business owner and resident named Trudy.

“I also am concerned like everyone brings up about the traffic situation and the parking situation,” Trudy said.

Resident Eileen Kampfe said apartments won’t help the community. Instead, she said, she’d like to see “condos, homes.”

“Because they can bring in a tax revenue, which will help our schools, our police, our fire,” she said.

Trevato bought the parks in February after Adventure Landing’s parent company filed for bankruptcy. The 22-acre property on Beach Boulevard just east of the Intracoastal Waterway is leased through Oct. 1, according to bankruptcy documents.

The Westside property on Blanding Boulevard that closed Sunday will be used by Amazon, Trevato said. Plans filed with the city show Amazon intends to use the site for parking for a new delivery station.

Adventure Landing also operates a third park on State Road 16 near the St. Augustine Outlets. According to the owner, there are no plans to close that facility.