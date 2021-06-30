Name removed from Robert E. Lee High School sign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following the Duval County School Board’s decision to rename Robert E. Lee High, the Confederate general’s name has been removed from the sign outside the Jacksonville school.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools sent News4Jax a statement on Wednesday saying it was “confirmed today that the original signage has been removed.” It’s unclear exactly when the new signage will be installed.

SIGN OF THE TIMES | The sign for Robert E. Lee High School was removed today according to @DuvalSchools. No word yet on when the letters for Riverside High School (the new name) will go up. #News4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/NuGPT8eHYm — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) June 30, 2021

The decision to rename Lee High came after nearly 11 months of debate. The School Board voted June 1 in favor of the superintendent’s decision to rename six public schools that are branded after controversial historical figures.

As part of the superintendent’s recommendations, Robert E. Lee High will be renamed Riverside High School. The name change is slated to be implemented Aug. 3.

Three other schools that were under consideration -- Jean Ribault Middle, Jean Ribault High and Andrew Jackson High -- will keep their names.