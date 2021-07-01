Florida adds new Purple Alert system. What is it?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state’s new Purple Alert system is now in effect after Gov. DeSantis signed SB 184 into law.

What exactly does it do? The Purple Alert will operate like an Amber or Silver Alert. It requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to work with agencies to broadcast information to the public about a missing adult.

According to the new law, a Purple Alert is issued when:

An adult, 26 or older, with a mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disability other than Dementia or Alzheimer’s disappears

The adult’s disappearance is a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm to themself

Notably, the Purple Alert is designed to be issued when the missing person doesn’t fit the criteria of a Silver Alert, which is activated across highway systems and phones with a senior citizen with dementia, Alzheimer’s or another mental disability disappears.

Much like a Silver or AMBER Alert, FDLE will work with the state Department of Transportation, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Department of the Lottery to broadcast information about the missing person for a Purple Alert. That means you could see an alert on a highway sign, lottery terminal, or receive one on your cellphone.

The alerts can also be targeted geographically to focus on spots where the missing adult might be.