Watch Jacksonville July 4 fireworks from home on News4JAX

The Local Station continues an Independence Day tradition by broadcasting the city of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks show live for at-home viewing.

News4JAX anchors Vic Micolucci and Jenese Harris will host the coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

For the second consecutive year, the Downtown show will be accompanied by five other locations across the city to celebrate the nation’s independence.

Fireworks will be launched from the following locations throughout various communities:

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

“With the success of our celebrations last year, we’d like to maintain that momentum and create an even better experience,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Residents and visitors alike will have six locations to choose from to view the fireworks celebration with their family and friends.”

The Downtown Jacksonville location will include a family fun zone, food trucks, bars, and a concert at Riverfront Plaza beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks viewing areas will be on both the North and South banks along the St. Johns River.

To enhance the experiences, News4JAX.com will offer its “Choose Your Own View” feature which allows users to pick which angle of the show they want to watch from Channel 4 Skycam Network.