County-by-county: Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Florida

Hundreds of people will be setting off fireworks over the course of the three-day holiday weekend.

If you do not want to participate in lighting them, but do want to watch them in your area, we’ve got you covered.

News4Jax has compiled a list of where fireworks will be launched near you:

Clay County

Keystone Heights: The Our Country Day parade begins at 11 a.m. The parade will form at the front of Keystone Heights Elementary School, located on Pecan Street. There will be events all day long. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Click here to read more.

Green Cove Springs: Russell Baptist Church on Sandridge Road is planning a Food Trucks & Fireworks event starting at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks launch around 9 p.m. or dark. Active-duty military and first responders will get a $10 voucher (with valid ID) to use at the food trucks as thanks for their service. Click here to read more.

Ad

Orange Park: The 2021 4th of July Parade has been canceled. Moosehaven will not be hosting fireworks this year. If you have any questions, please call (904) 278-3043 or email edockery@townop.com.

Fireworks will be launched from the following locations throughout various communities in Duval County:

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

At each location, the City of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display that will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The Downtown Jacksonville location will include a family fun zone, food trucks, bars, and a concert at Riverfront Plaza beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks viewing areas will be on both the North and South banks along the St. Johns River.

Jacksonville Beach

Fireworks will light the sky at 9 p.m. at the Jax Beach Pier. The pier parking lot will be closed for the festivities, so plan to park elsewhere.

Ad

Please be sure to consider the heavy 4th of July traffic at the beaches communities when you are making your viewing plans!

Fireworks, movie night at 121 Financial Ballpark set for July 3

Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks tradition for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continues this year at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The team will host a Fourth of July fireworks show on July 3. Gates for the event open at 6 p.m., with a baseball movie following at 7:30. Fireworks will begin at 9:15.

General admission tickets begin at $10 and can be found here.

Click here for more information.

Ad

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach: A 4th of July Celebration is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday in the downtown streets of Fernandina Beach.

“Come celebrate the 4th of July in Downtown Fernandina Beach,” the city website read. “There will be food, music, and fireworks.”

Location : Parking Lot B, Downtown Fernandina Beach

St. Johns County

St. Augustine: View the colorful and exciting fireworks over the Matanzas on July 4th in St. Augustine! A two-hour concert will precede the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show over Matanzas Bay at the Castillo de San Marcos, according to Visit St. Augustine. More than 5,000 fireworks shells are planned for the 20-minute show.

Ad

Click here to read more on July 4th road closures and downtown parking.

Want to stay in? We’ve got your back!

The Local Station continues an Independence Day tradition by broadcasting the city of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks shows live for at-home viewing.

News4JAX anchors Vic Micolucci and Jenese Harris will host the coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more information.