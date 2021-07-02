Despite Elsa’s uncertain path, Jacksonville not taking any chances

Public works crews targeted Jacksonville's flood-prone neighborhoods Friday as they cleared out drains and ditches in advance of Hurricane Elsa's anticipated arrival.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Hurricane Elsa churning through the Caribbean on an apparent collision course with Florida early next week, the city of Jacksonville isn’t taking any chances.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Mayor Lenny Curry said his office has been in touch with city emergency management officials in anticipation of any impacts from Elsa that might be felt here in Jacksonville.

“It’s too early to tell if Elsa will stay on this track, but my team is already working with Our Emergency Ops to prepare for any impact,” Curry tweeted. “Please get your family, friends & neighbors prepared, should Elsa head our way. Stay tuned to your local news for storm updates this weekend.”

At the same time, city public works crews fanned out to the city’s most low-lying neighborhoods, clearing debris and trash from drainage ditches and pipes as part of an effort to head off any potential flooding Elsa might bring.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 utility workers were placed on standby to deal with any power outages that might arise, according to JEA. Earlier in the week, JEA crews could be found trimming trees encroaching on power lines in the Springfield neighborhood.

"It's too early to tell if Elsa will stay on this track, but my team is already working with Our Emergency Ops to prepare for any impact. Please get your family, friends & neighbors prepared, should Elsa head our way. Stay tuned to your local news for storm updates this weekend. pic.twitter.com/x5zEtU5YAA — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 2, 2021

In the Lake Forest Hills community near the Ribault River on the city’s Northside, public works crews were focused on removing brush and discarded items such as tires and litter from ditches and drains to make sure water keeps flowing.

Their efforts were a welcome sight for residents like Ethel and David Richardson, who voiced concerns about potential flood damage they might see if nothing was done and there was nowhere for standing water to go.

“We are going to be flooded,” Ethel Richardson said. “And, as you can see from our home, the structure is starting to break down the foundation. … And we have no one here to help us, it’s this entire area.”

A home nearby shows what the Richardsons are talking about. At first glance, it looks like any other home in the neighborhood. But due to cracks in the foundation, the home has been condemned because it is no longer safe to live in.

On Ken Knight Drive, another flood-prone neighborhood targeted by city crews, standing water was visible from Thursday’s rainfall. That had residents like Will Faison hoping for the best but expecting the worst.

Faison said he signed up for flood insurance last week, but he wasn’t sure he’d be covered in time for Elsa. He said Hurricane Irma left a trail of devastation in its wake after water rushed over the banks of the Ribault River and came rushing into his home.

“Everything’s been destroyed,” Faison said. “My back door there right now, it’s destroyed, Can’t even use the back door. It’s destroyed because of the last flood they had. Something is going to happen.”

The problems found in those neighborhoods are the sort of issues that have the city taking stock of its drainage systems, particularly in low-lying areas that have been punished by storms and flooding over the years.

While funding from a new gas tax increase is expected to pay for upgrades to infrastructure, that work will take years to complete. Meaning, it won’t be of any comfort to these neighborhoods anytime soon.

The city and JEA are encouraging residents to keep tabs on the storm over the holiday weekend. To report outages, visit jea.com/outage or call (904) 665-6000. Customers who have enrolled in outage alerts also can text “OUT” to MyJEA (69532) to report an outage.