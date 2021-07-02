New program in Nassau County invites teens to learn about law enforcement

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Summer is in full swing and if you are looking for activities for your children, there’s a new program in Nassau County kicking off in just a few weeks geared towards teens.

The new Teen Citizens Academy will allow students to get hands-on law enforcement experience.

“Our future depends on young people wanting to get involved in law enforcement and do something meaningful and good for their community,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper with Nassau County.

This is the goal behind Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s new program.

“The purpose of the teen academy is to give young people a better understanding of law enforcement in our community and what we do to keep our citizens safe,” said Leeper.

While participating in the academy; teens will be able to learn about patrol operations, special operations including marine, agriculture, and motorcycle units, defensive tactics, forensics, and much more.

All applications are due by July 7th.

The academy will have two sessions on July 21st and 22nd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for the link to the application.