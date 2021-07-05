Putnam County to activate Emergency Operations Center to Level 2, offer sandbags

PALATKA, Fla. – Putnam County officials will activate the Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2 on Tuesday morning as they prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Putnam County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Harvey said the county is monitoring the storm so intensely because they’ve had so much rain lately, which means the grounds are already saturated. Harvey expects downed trees and flooding.

“When we talk about activating, we’re talking about all of our stakeholders, our DOT (Department of Transportation) officials, our Florida Power and Light, Clay Electric, our health department in case we have to do an evacuation,” Harvey told News4Jax on Monday.

As of Monday, there were no plans for evacuations in Putnam County.

“We’re going to get a lot of rain from the storm, and another 4 to 6 inches of rain is going to be pretty detrimental in some of our areas,” said Harvey.

Putnam County Administrator Terry Suggs asks residents to pay attention to service announcements that will be sent out.

“We’re here today. We’ve been here all day. We’ve been here for the last three days, getting prepared for what may be the event that’s coming,” Suggs told News4Jax on Monday.

According to Putnam County Emergency Management, a local state of emergency has been declared.

Victoria Lord has lived in San Mateo near Dunns Creek since 2002.

“Two trees, we had huge ones, and they went that way, took out part of the dock,” Lord said. “We had a two-car carport out there, and trees from the other side hit it and three of our vehicles underneath it.”

But with all the digging, rebuilding and destruction she has seen from storms in the past two decades, “we live here we love it and keep on going,” she said.

Sandbags will be available to residents in four locations across the county starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Huntington Landfill at 1551 County Road 308 in Crescent City.

East Palatka Community Center at 223 Putnam County Blvd. in Palatka.

Bardin Volunteer Fire Department at 107 Johns Road in Palatka.

Chesser Sand Pit at 145 West Washington St. in Hawthorne.

With the Emergency Operations Center being partially activating at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the call center will begin operating at that time. The number is 386-329-1904.