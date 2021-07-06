Sulzbacher offering emergency shelter for homeless due to Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to the threat of heavy rainfall from Elsa, Sulzbacher says it’s ready to provide emergency shelter for homeless people in the Jacksonville area.

According to a news release, Sulzbacher is making the necessary adjustments on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

In addition to housing its 400+ people at the downtown campus and Sulzbacher Village, temporary sleeping areas will be open in dining rooms and library areas. Sulzbacher will provide sleeping palettes and blankets for people during the storm.

Breakfast will also be provided in the morning.

Sulzbacher asks women and families seeking shelter from the storm to visit Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Boulevard. Men should visit the Sulzbacher Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams Street.