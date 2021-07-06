Northeast Florida county-by county tropical storm preps/reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa remains on a projected path just off Florida’s Gulf Coast through Tuesday, with landfall early Wednesday in the Big Bend region and a move to the northeast through the Suwannee Valley and into Southeast Georgia. While Northeast Florida will likely never be in the tropical storm warning area, we are on the powerful, “dirty” side of the storm, which means a greater chance of severe weather.

Depending on the track Elsa takes, here’s how the tropical storm could affect Northeast Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday.

DRILL DOWN: Specific tropical forecast for your city/neighborhood ELSA: Impacts for NE Florida and SE Georgia | Interactive tropics map

Jacksonville/Duval County

Slight tornado threat

10-22 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

Scattered power outages

Clay County

Emergency Operations Center activated (Level 2 - moderate)

Slight tornado threat

12-22 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph

Tropical downpours: 2-4″

Potential for flash flooding

Scattered power outages

Nassau County

15-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

St. Johns County

Slight tornado threat

20-30 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

Scattered power outages

Baker/Columbia counties

17-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 2-5″

Potential for flash flooding

Scattered power outages

Alachua/Bradford/Union counties

Slight tornado threat

17-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 2-4″

Potential for flash flooding

Scattered power outages

Bradford County has sandbags available at its Public Works site on West Market Road.

The High Springs Fire Department in Alachua County is offering sandbags from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Park at 17380 NW U.S. Highway 441.

Flagler County

20-30 mph gusts; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

Scattered power outages