Northeast Florida county-by county tropical storm preps/reports

Greater Jacksonville area to be on ‘dirty’ side of Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa
Hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa remains on a projected path just off Florida’s Gulf Coast through Tuesday, with landfall early Wednesday in the Big Bend region and a move to the northeast through the Suwannee Valley and into Southeast Georgia. While Northeast Florida will likely never be in the tropical storm warning area, we are on the powerful, “dirty” side of the storm, which means a greater chance of severe weather.

Depending on the track Elsa takes, here’s how the tropical storm could affect Northeast Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday.

DRILL DOWN: Specific tropical forecast for your city/neighborhood ELSA: Impacts for NE Florida and SE Georgia | Interactive tropics map

Jacksonville/Duval County

  • Slight tornado threat
  • 10-22 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 1-3″
  • Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
  • Scattered power outages

Clay County

  • Emergency Operations Center activated (Level 2 - moderate)
  • Slight tornado threat
  • 12-22 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 2-4″
  • Potential for flash flooding
  • Scattered power outages

Nassau County

  • 15-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 1-3″
  • Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

St. Johns County

  • Slight tornado threat
  • 20-30 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 1-3″
  • Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
  • Scattered power outages

Baker/Columbia counties

  • 17-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 2-5″
  • Potential for flash flooding
  • Scattered power outages

Alachua/Bradford/Union counties

  • Slight tornado threat
  • 17-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 2-4″
  • Potential for flash flooding
  • Scattered power outages
  • Bradford County has sandbags available at its Public Works site on West Market Road.
  • The High Springs Fire Department in Alachua County is offering sandbags from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Park at 17380 NW U.S. Highway 441.

Flagler County

  • 20-30 mph gusts; gusts to 45 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 1-3″
  • Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
  • Scattered power outages

Putnam County

  • Emergency Operations Center activated (Level 2 - moderate)
  • Sandbags available Tuesday, starting at 7:30 a.m., at four locations: Huntington Landfill, East Palatka Community Center, Bardin Fire Department and Chesser Sand Pit.
  • 17-27 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph
  • Tropical downpours: 1-3″
  • Potential for flash flooding
  • Scattered power outages

