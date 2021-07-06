West Florida schools, colleges shut down as storm approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Elsa barrels towards Florida, schools on the west coast of the state made the decision to shut down on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Education, eight counties along the Gulf Coast closed K-12 schools, including those in Hillsborough, Pasco and Charlotte counties. Paso and Hillsborough schools will also remain closed on Wednesday.

LATEST UPDATE | Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Key West, gains strength

As of Tuesday afternoon, no school districts in the Jacksonville area have plans to close.

Five colleges along the west coast of Florida are also shutting down Tuesday: Florida SouthWestern State College, Hillsborough Community College, New College of Florida, State College of Florida and St. Petersburg College. Some of the schools will continue to hold classes online.

Ad

FDOE said it will continue to provide updates on school closures on its website.