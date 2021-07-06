Duval schools cancel summer programs Wednesday due to Elsa

Health department reports roughly twice the COVID-19 cases as DCPS dashboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All Duval County Public Schools student-related summer programs have been canceled on Wednesday as Jacksonville braces for the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa, the district announced.

DCPS said the cancelations include Summer Rise, summer school, all summer camps and all other extracurricular activities.

Twelve-month employees are still being asked to report to work as normal or take leave according to normal procedures.

DCPS said any changes updates will be posted to its website.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also said Tuesday that city-run pools and summer cams will also be closed Wednesday.