Downed trees & power lines reported in Bradford County

Crews could be seen working on power lines in Bradford County on Wednesday.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – Downed trees and power lines, as well as power outages, were reported Wednesday in Bradford County as Tropical Storm Elsa tracked through North Florida.

Bradford County Emergency Operations Center said about 10:30 a.m. that it had received five calls of downed trees and power lines on County Road 125 outside Lawtey and County Road 18 near Booker.

Florida Power & Light crews could be seen on C.R. 125, working to fix downed power lines and restore power.

Susan Anderson, who lives on C.R. 125, said FPL crews came out as soon as she lost power.

“We’ve always had water. We always pull the motorhome over the driveway so we have a generator in there,” Anderson said. “These FPL guys and the JEA guys, they are wonderful. For them to put their lives on the line out here for just us to have power, they’re wonderful.”

Several crews are out on County Road 125 fixing downed power lines. FPL crews are saying there are power outages outside Lawtey. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/MOpBgkNkE7 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) July 7, 2021

As of 1 p.m., according to the FPL Power Tracker, 60 customers were without power in Bradford County.

Early Wednesday afternoon, flooding could also be seen near homes along County Road 16 between Lawtey and Starke.