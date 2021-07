Flooding in Steinhatchee as Tropical Storm Elsa comes ashore

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. – Steinhatchee is not far from where Tropical Strom Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning.

News4Jax reporter Jennifer Ready spotted flooding and downed palm fronds along roads there as the storm dumped rain all over the area.

LATEST | Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend

Roads were lined with standing water and debris.

Ready was also in Live Oak earlier in the morning where she saw flooding. Some yards were already underwater.