Holiday cleaning nets $1M payday for Jacksonville man who found Powerball ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 54-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on April 17 at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” the man told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner – I’m still in shock!”

The man purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix Liquor Store at 12620 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday with an estimated $113 million jackpot. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.