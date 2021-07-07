JFRD: 1 dead after tree falls on cars in Ortega

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a tree fell and hit two cars on Roosevelt Boulevard on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday after a tree fell and hit two cars in Ortega as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through North Florida, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The accident was reported about 3:50 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to JFRD, northbound Roosevelt Boulevard was closed from Ortega Boulevard to Yacht Club Road at least check. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said traffic was being diverted to Ortega Boulevard.