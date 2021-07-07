Tropical Storm Elsa leaves flooding, toppled trees in Alachua County

"This afternoon, during the peak of Elsa’s wrath, Deputies Shaun McGuigan, Sergeant Todd Thomas, and Christopher Bennett assisted in the evacuation of Tracey Curtis from her residence as the rising floodwaters overtook her property located in northwest Gainesville." - Alachua County Sheriff's Office

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa left flooding and downed trees and power lines in Alachua County on Wednesday.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office had a busy day, with deputies clearing trees from roads and rescuing at least one person from her home in Northwest Gainesville when floodwaters came up onto the property.

This afternoon, during the peak of Elsa’s wrath, Deputies Shon McGuigan, Sergeant Todd Thomas, and Christopher Bennett assisted in the evacuation of Tracey Curtis from her residence as the rising floodwaters overtook her property located in northwest Gainesville. pic.twitter.com/NFbkFC3WiH — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

Deputies said there was a tree blocking Wacahoota Road and a broken power pole. The Sheriff’s Office also said there was flooding on West Newberry Road.

IMAGES: Flooding, downed trees in Alachua County

Flooding, trees down and powerlines down. It's a busy afternoon thanks to #tropicalstormelsa. Please stay off the roadways if you can. We will continue to keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/SLzk38lWvB — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

Residents were reminded to not drive through standing water if the depth is unknown. Those out and about were encouraged to avoid downed power lines and fallen branches and trees.

Ad

Call 311 for information and 911 to report emergencies.

Alachua County Public Schools and summer programs, including meal distribution, will resume as normal Thursday.