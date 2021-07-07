Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Tropical Storm Elsa leaves flooding, toppled trees in Alachua County

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Renee Beninate

Tags: 
Tropical Storm Elsa
,
Alachua County
,
Flooding
,
Gainesville
,
Elsa
Full Screen
1 / 16

Alachua County Sheriff's Office

"This afternoon, during the peak of Elsa’s wrath, Deputies Shaun McGuigan, Sergeant Todd Thomas, and Christopher Bennett assisted in the evacuation of Tracey Curtis from her residence as the rising floodwaters overtook her property located in northwest Gainesville." - Alachua County Sheriff's Office

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla.Tropical Storm Elsa left flooding and downed trees and power lines in Alachua County on Wednesday.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office had a busy day, with deputies clearing trees from roads and rescuing at least one person from her home in Northwest Gainesville when floodwaters came up onto the property.

Deputies said there was a tree blocking Wacahoota Road and a broken power pole. The Sheriff’s Office also said there was flooding on West Newberry Road.

IMAGES: Flooding, downed trees in Alachua County

Residents were reminded to not drive through standing water if the depth is unknown. Those out and about were encouraged to avoid downed power lines and fallen branches and trees.

Call 311 for information and 911 to report emergencies.

Alachua County Public Schools and summer programs, including meal distribution, will resume as normal Thursday.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: