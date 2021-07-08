Man found fatally shot in Lake Forest, JSO says

Jacksonville police responded Thursday to the Lake Forest neighborhood to investigate a death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Thursday after he was found shot in the Lake Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded just after 1 p.m. to Concord Circle. Police said a man about 20 years old was found with at least one gunshot wound in a car that was parked near Concord Park.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The car was being towed for processing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stop