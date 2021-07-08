Permanent repairs to Buckman Bridge to begin next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews will start making permanent repairs to a damaged finger joint on the Buckman Bridge starting July 16.

Damage to the bridge in May forced a shutdown of I-295 SB in the heart of rush hour, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters trying to get across the St. Johns River.

After a temporary fix was made, the Florida Department of Transportation said the work on the southbound lanes of the bridge will take place over six consecutive weekends, weather permitting, to reduce the impact to drivers.

“Due to the reduced traffic capacity for this work, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays during the weekend travel over the Buckman Bridge,” FDOT said.

Two of the four lanes will be shut down on the bridge starting at 9 p.m. next Friday until the following Monday at 5 a.m.

The Buckman Bridge rehabilitation of the finger joint is expected to be complete in August.

For more about lane closures and roadwork follow FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on Twitter or at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook.