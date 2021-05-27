Partly Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Rush hour nightmare: Report of damage forces closure of Buckman Bridge this morning

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Tags: 
Traffic
Photo does not have a caption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic had to be detoured off I-295 southbound before the Buckman Bridge on Thursday morning after the Florida Highway Patrol received reports that a span of the bridge had been lifted slightly at a joint.

Florida Department of Transportation inspectors were called to the scene and the side of the bridge connecting Orange Park commuters to Mandarin was shut down.

Once the full traffic is detoured, a car sitting on the southbound side of the Buckman will also be turned around and escorted off the bridge.

Cars stuck between the U.S. 17 exit and the bridge after the bridge was closed for safety are being turned around on the highway.

The inspection is likely to last several hours, during which the southbound side of the bridge will remain closed.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: