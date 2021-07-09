Man taken in after SWAT standoff, charged with December murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man taken into custody after a short SWAT standoff has been arrested and charged with a murder from December, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Ronnie Johnson, 27, is accused of killing a man who was found shot Dec. 27 on Cahoon Road North. The injured man was taken to the hospital but died.

JSO said after Johnson was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting, was taken into custody without incident after a short SWAT standoff on Melody Lane.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.