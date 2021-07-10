One person in critical condition after two motorcycles crash Friday night.

The crash happened on Carter Spencer Road near Deer Park Boulevard.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – One person is in critical condition after two motorcycles crashed on Carter Spencer Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two men from Middleburg were riding motorcycles north on the road around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Both motorcyclists traveled over the curb into the grass shoulder and lost control. Both motorcycles flipped onto their left sides and ejected their passengers.

One motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man was wearing his helmet. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other, a 26-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet, but he only suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to the hospital.

FHP has not released any information about who the two men were outside of their age.